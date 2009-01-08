Paul Wright

Paul E. Wright, 73, of Watseka, formerly of the L'Erable area, died Wednesday (Jan. 7, 2009) at his home, following a lengthy illness. Cremation rites have been accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, or to the Iroquois County Volunteer Services.

Mr. Wright retired from Belson Steel in 1997 after many years of service. He was born Sept. 19, 1935, in Vincennes, Ind., the son of Prince and Sarah M. Fisher Wright. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Christian Church and loved fishing and being on the river.

Surviving are his wife, the former Vernetta M. Kerby, of Watseka, whom he married July 25, 1970, in Bradley; one daughter, Debra Wright of Vincennes; one son, Michael E. Wright of Vincennes; two stepdaughters, Debra Mear of Bradley, Cynthia Blaylock of Watseka; four stepsons and two stepdaughters-in-law, Sterling Jr. and Elaine Blaylock of Hartsville, S.C., Earl Blaylock of Watseka, David and Laura Blaylock of Chebanse, Edward Blaylock of Nebraska; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are two brothers and three sisters.

