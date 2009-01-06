Wilmer Seemann Jr.

Wilmer J. "Bill" Seemann Jr., 66, of Grain Valley, Mo., died Sunday (Jan. 4, 2009) at his home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the 11 a.m. services at the First Baptist Church, Momence, where he was a member. The Rev. Dave McMillan will officiate.

Burial, with military rites by the Momence Honor Guard, will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

Mr. Seemann was a truck driver for Belger Cartage Company. He was born Dec. 24, 1942, in Manteno, the son of Wilmer and Julia Ann Elizabeth Keen Seemann. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Joe Wolverton of Grain Valley; one son and daughter-in-law, John and Teresita Seemann of Independence, Mo.; four grandchildren; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Mike Snapp of Oak Island, N.C., Shirley and Orville Flournoy of Momence, Verna and Russ Brown of Clarksville, Tenn.; and three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Phillip and Collette Seemann, David Seemann, and Rick and Jan Seemann, all of Momence.

Deceased are his parents and two sisters, Brenda and Eleanor.

