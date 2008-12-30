Howard Dittrich

Howard C. Dittrich, 86, of Lakeland, Fla., passed away Saturday (Dec. 27, 2008), due to complications of heart failure. Mr. Dittrich was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army on Feb. 7, 1946. He was a devoted Catholic, being educated at Saint Thomas in Crystal Lake, Ill. He started T & D Metal Products in 1952 in Garden Prairie, Ill., and moved to Belvidere, Ill., and later to Watseka, where his son, Roger, continues to operate the business. Howard, during his retirement, traveled with his wife throughout the United States in an R.V. for 10 years before settling in Florida. Mr. Dittrich retired in 1986 and moved to Florida in 1990 from Watseka. He was the first ever Civil Defense director for Boone County, Ill. He was a lieutenant governor with Kiwanis, member of the American Legion in Watseka, and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Mr. Dittrich was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Herbert Dittrich; sister, Angela McDonald; brother, Robert Dittrich; and a son, Ronald Dittrich.

His survivors include his wife of 66 years, Marjorie Dittrich; daughter, Paulette Jager; son, Roger (Dianna) Dittrich; daughter, Susan (Douglas) Silberhorn; daughter-in-law, Ilsa Dittrich; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. A memorial service will be held at the Estates at Carpenters later that afternoon. An interment and memorial service will take place in Northern Illinois at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or the Santa Fe Catholic High School, both in Lakeland, Fla. Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Lakeland, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.

(Pd.)