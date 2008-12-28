Death notices, past and coming services

* DEATH NOTICES

Ronnie Miller, 53, of Chebanse, died Saturday (Dec. 27, 2008) at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee.

Patricia L. Sippel, 72, of Homosassa, Fla., formerly of St. Anne, died Friday (Dec. 26, 2008) at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee.

* COMING SERVICES

Today, Dec. 28

Werner Hoke, 2:30 p.m. Church of Christ, Paxton

Monday, Dec. 29

David Hoyt, noon, St. Peters Catholic Cemetery, Clifton

Marjorie Lamb, 11 a.m. Knapp Funeral Home, Milford

Laureen Martyka, 10 a.m. St. Rose Catholic Church, Wilmington

Dennis Nardoni, 11 a.m. St. Anthony Church, Frankfort

Adele Netzel, 11 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee

PAST SERVICES

Services for Bernice Emole, 81, of Manteno, formerly of Crete, were held Dec. 26 at the Bourbonnais Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. Mrs. Emole died Dec. 21, 2008. Burial was in Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Steger. Pallbearers were Don Rutkowski, Nick Allen, Jeff Holtz, Joseph Durante, Nathan Daum, Skylar Roth, and Quentin and Julian Emole.

Services for Larry D. Krumwiede, 63, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Kankakee, were held Dec. 22 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee. The Rev. H. Christopher Sheets officiated. Mr. Krumwiede died Dec. 12, 2008. Burial was in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Pallbearers were Mark, Brenda, John and Jim Krumwiede; Larry Menz and Corey Webster. Honorary pallbearers were Athena Miller and Keegan and Carol Krumwiede.

Services for Edith W. Sieling, 96, of Watseka, were held Dec. 26 at the First Presbyterian Church in Watseka. The Rev. Tom McCann officiated. Mrs. Sieling died Dec. 20, 2008. Burial was in Iroquois Memorial Park, Watseka. Pallbearers were Jeff, David, Joshua, Jonathon and Justin Elliott; and Christopher Eilers.

Services for Robert C. "Rob" Varvel, 48, of Kankakee, were held Dec. 23 at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. The Rev. Jessica Henks officiated. Mr. Varvel died Dec. 19, 2008. Burial was in Aroma Park Cemetery. Pallbearers were Don Rehmer, Matt Slavin, Ricky Snipes, Robert Farris and Jeffrey Poole. Honorary pallbearers were Scott, Jason and Jonathan Varvel.