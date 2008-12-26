Loretta Palm

Loretta Tillman Palm, 73, of Chicago, and relative of Kankakee residents, died Dec. 17, 2008. Visitation will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. services at the Beth Eden Baptist Church, 11121 South Loomis in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beth Eden Baptist Church or to the National Heart Association.

Surviving are her children, Alexis Wallace, Myrtis Dean, Hudson, Terrace, Dylester, Sam and David Palm; and sister of Hudson and John Tillman, Cynthia Neeley and Sylester (W.Bill) Williams.

Her parents are deceased.