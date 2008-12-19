Ronald Hakey

Ronald F. Hakey, 65, of Braceville, died Wednesday (Dec. 17, 2008) at OSF Hospital in Peoria. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Sunday until the 4 p.m. services at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Ltd., Braidwood Chapel. The Rev. George Hendricks will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Mr. Hakey had been a truck driver. He was born June 11, 1943, the son of Benjamin and Rozella Kirkendall Hakey. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Main Street Baptist Church in Braidwood. He enjoyed fishing.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Lisa Hakey of Coal City; six grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Delmer and Joan Hakey of Braidwood; and two nieces, Rhonda Hakey Blacklock and Teresa Hakey.