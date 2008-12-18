Death notices - Dec. 18, 2008

<strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Lillian Baker</strong>, 89, of Hopkins Park, died Monday (Dec. 15, 2008) at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Kankakee County Cremation Society.

<strong>Frank Rutledge</strong>, 69, of Sheldon, died Wednesday (Dec. 17, 2008) at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Kankakee County Cremation Society.

<strong>Damaris A. "Dee" Swan</strong>, 77, of Watseka, died Wednesday (Dec. 17, 2008) at Provena Covenant Medical Center in Urbana. Arrangements are pending at the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Friday, Dec. 19</strong>

<strong>Ronald Baldwin</strong>, 10 a.m. First United Methodist Church, Momence

<strong>Edward Dietz</strong>, 11 a.m. Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton

<strong>Laura Laird</strong>, 10 a.m. Baier Funeral Home, Watseka

<strong>Rose Maland</strong>, 10 a.m. Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., Coal City

<strong>Joseluis Salazar</strong>, 10 a.m. St. Teresa Catholic Church, Kankakee

<strong>Lola Chaney-Williams</strong>, 2 p.m. St. James Holy Missionary Baptist Church, Sacramento, Calif.

<strong>PAST SERVICES</strong>

Services for <strong>Gerald C. "Jerry" Paraday</strong>, 60, of Ashkum, were held Dec. 17 at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. Pastor Mac MacDonald officiated. Mr. Paraday died Dec. 13, 2008. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Pallbearers were Mark Brosseau, Cal Hickson, Mike Taylor, Ray Dykstra, Tom McInturf and Steven Roberts.

Services for <strong>Jack A. Strawser</strong>, 58, of Milford, were held Dec. 17 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at Woodworth. The Rev. Benjamin Meyer officiated. Mr. Strawser died Dec. 12, 2008. Burial was in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery at Woodworth. Pallbearers were Nathan VanHoveln, Roger England, Todd Muench, and Scott and Jack E. Strawser.