Rose Maland

Visitation for Rose J. Maland, 86, of Coal City, will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., Coal City, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday.

Burial will be in the Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tony, David, Chris, and Todd Maland; Scott Favero, Ray Berta, Ed Pachetti and Neal Brooks. Memorials may be made to the family or to the Coal City Emergency Squad. She died Monday (Dec. 15, 20008) at Walnut Grove Rehabilitation Center in Morris.

Mrs. Maland retired in 2005 from Sparkle Laundromat in Coal City. She was born Sept. 12, 1922, in Joliet, the daughter of Anthony and Mary Cinotto Spiezio. She was raised and educated in Odell and Braidwood. Her husband, Peter Earl Maland, whom she married in January 1942, in Morris, died in 1962. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and the Coal City Senior Citizens. She enjoyed gardening, yardwork and spending time with her neighbors, as well as watching and caring for birds and squirrels.

Surviving are four sons and three daughters-in-law, Peter Maland and Ronald and Mary Jo Maland, all of Coal City, Rick Maland of Moline, Michael Maland of Morris, Linda Maland of Coal City, and Mary Ann Maland of Moline; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one son, Richard (1964); one brother, Joseph (Dorothy) Spiezio; three sisters, Marie (John) Crichton, Lucille (Paul) Favero and Nancy (Mack) McClellan; one daughter-in-law, Michele Maland; and one son-in-law, Rick Caldwell.

