Terry Randall-Monge

Terry L. Randall-Monge, 60, of Queen Creek, Ariz., formerly of Bradley, died Friday (Nov. 28, 2008) at her home, following a long history of multiple health problems. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 1453 E. Kelsi Ave., Queen Creek. In lieu of flowers, any donations should be made to the diabetic foundation in memory of Terry Randall.

She was born July 19, 1948, in Grand Rapids, Mich. and later moved to Bradley. In 1985, she moved to Phoenix, Ariz., and became a bilingual speech pathologist for Creighton School District.

Surviving are one son, Arlow Randall of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and lifetime friends, Verda Villagomez of Queen Creek, Jackie Frias of Mesa, Ariz., Tami Gomez and Linda Hurt, both of Phoenix,and Pat Bowers-Moore of Tucson, Ariz.

Her parents are deceased.