Donald DeLong

Donald Edward DeLong, 61, of Dwight, died Sunday (Nov. 30, 2008) at his home from ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, and from 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Dwight, until the 11 a.m. services. Pastor Heidi Punt will officiate.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Hospice Homecare, 608 N. Ladd St., Pontiac, IL 61764; the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077-3254; or to the University of Chicago Neurology Clinic.

Mr. DeLong worked for 34 years at DeLong Ford-Mercury, where he was president for many years. He was born Oct. 7, 1947, in Streator, the son of Claude Jr. and Mary Dransfeldt DeLong. His first wife was the former Paula Smith, whom he married April 2, 1977. He was a graduate of Dwight Township High School and a 1974 graduate of Illinois State University. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971, including one year in Vietnam as a hospital technician. He was a member of the Dwight VFW Post 2608. He was also a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Dwight. He was a licensed airline pilot and a certified scuba diver.

Surviving are his wife, the former Suzanne Pedersen Beling, of Dwight, whom he married Dec. 30, 2001, in Las Vegas; one son, Jonathan DeLong of Dwight; one daughter, Lindsay DeLong of Moline; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Brian and Tracy Beling of Batavia; one stepdaughter, Stephanie Beling of Chicago; three granddaughters; his parents of Dwight; one brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Trudy DeLong of Dwight; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathie and Roger Patterson of Shell Knob, Mo., Susan and Don Alger of Coral Springs, Fla.; one brother-in-law, Doug (JoAnn) Pedersen of Dwight; two sisters-in-law, Sharon (Ron) Krukewitt of Charleston, Lynn (Dave) Carpenter of Bloomington; and many nieces and nephews.

His grandparents are deceased.