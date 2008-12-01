John C. "Poppy" Brav, 57, of Manteno, died Sunday (Nov. 30, 2008) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home, Manteno. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Christian Church in Manteno, where he was a member.

Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family wishes.

Mr. Brav was an auto detailer at Pacesetter Trucking. He was born June 9, 1951, in East Chicago, Ind., the son of Joseph Sr. and Eva Stankevich Brav. He enjoyed playing the guitar and was a Cubs fan.

Surviving are his wife, the former Pamela Wagner, whom he married June 25, 1977, in Crown Point, Ind.; one son and daughter-in-law, Shaun and Candi Brav of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Erica Brav of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren; his parents of Cedar Lake, Ind.; one brother, Joseph Brav Jr. of Cedar Lake; and one brother-in-law, Frank Scroggins of Manteno.

Deceased are one sister, Ruth Scroggins; and his daughter's fiance, Kevin Carstensen.

