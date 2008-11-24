DEATH NOTICES Nov. 24, 2008

<strong>Geraldine M. Hanen</strong>, 82, of St. Anne, died today (Nov. 24, 2008) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Visitation is tentatively set for Friday with services on Saturday. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne.

<strong>Mae M. Langellier</strong>, 81, of Martinton, died Saturday (Nov. 22, 2008) at her home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a 7:45 p.m. prayer service, at the Segur-Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Martin Catholic Church, Martinton.

<strong>COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Tuesday, Nov. 25</strong>

<strong>Mildred Doorn</strong>, 11 a.m. American Evangelical Lutheran Church, Gibson City

<strong>Francis Edwards</strong>, 11 a.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Pontiac

<strong>Leonard Harrison III</strong>, 10 a.m. Reeves Funeral Home, Wilmington

<strong>Arnold Moldovan</strong>, 2 p.m. Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township

<strong>Robert Nash</strong>, 10 a.m. R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd., Braidwood Chapel

<strong>Dorene Nichols</strong>, 11 a.m. Skyline Memorial Park, Monee

<strong>Leota Paquette</strong>, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee