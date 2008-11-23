FLAG

Robert Nash -- Braidwood

Robert E. Nash, 77, of Braidwood, died Thursday (Nov. 30, 2008) at his home. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd., Braidwood Chapel, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Cremation rites will follow the visitation. Inurnment with military honors will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Mr. Nash retired from Illinois Bell in 1985 after 37 years. He was born July 11, 1931, in Chicago, the son of Kyle and Marion McDonald Nash. He served in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed fishing and golfing.

Surviving are his wife, the former Marie Scardina, whom he married Nov. 27, 1954, in Mount Greenwood; one son and daughter-in-law, David R. and Susan Nash of Oak Lawn; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan M. and Gene C. Lode of Tinley Park; five grandchildren and one great-grandson; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard K. and Kathleen Nash of Colorado City, Colo.; two nephews and one niece.