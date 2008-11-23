Leonard Harrison III -- Braceville

Leonard L. "Lenny" Harrison III, 24, of Braceville, died Wednesday (Nov. 19, 2008) from injuries sustained in an automobile/pedestrian accident. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until the 10 a.m. funeral service at the Reeves Funeral Home in Wilmington. Pastor Ron Taylor will officiate.

Burial will be in Miller Cemetery in Spring Valley. Memorials may be made to the family for distribution of their choosing.

Mr. Harrison was born Dec. 3, 1983, in Joliet, the son of Leonard L. Jr. and Joyce Dillinger-Harrison. He was a Chicago Cub's fan and enjoyed camping, hiking and reading.

Surviving in addition to his parents, are one brother, Adam of Godley; one sister, Marie of Godley; paternal grandparents, Leonard Sr. and Blanche Harrison of Wilmington; and maternal grandparents.

His great-grandparents are deceased.

