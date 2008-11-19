Ruth Carender

Ruth Louise "Nanny" Carender, 96, of Braidwood, died Tuesday (Nov. 18, 2008) at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, in Wilmington. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Ltd., Braidwood Chapel, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. The Revs. Mark Thompson and George Hendricks will co-officiate.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Braidwood. Memorials may be made in her name to Main Street Baptist Church, Braidwood, or to the Christian Life Assembly of God in Coal City.

She was born Dec. 16, 1911, in Shelbyville, Ind., the daughter of Henry and Cloda Ross Sullivan. Her husband, William Carthel "Doona" Carender, whom she married April 26, 1940, in St. Louis, Mo., died Dec. 6, 2005. She attended the Main Street Baptist Church for many years and was currently attending Christian Life Assembly of God.

Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Cheri-Belle and Robert Dransfeldt of Wilmington; three grandchildren, Devin (Tammy) Dransfeldt of Custer Park, Rebecca (Scott) Nordstrom of Joliet, Anna Dransfeldt of Braidwood; four great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one grandson, Robert "Bobby" D. Dransfeldt (May 22, 2004); and nine brothers and sisters.