Geraldine Buss

Geraldine "Jerri" L. Buss, 79, of Watseka, died Monday (Nov. 17, 2008) at the Providence Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in South Holland. Visitation will be from noon Wednesday until the 1 p.m. services at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. The Revs. Brent Zastrow and Gary Milton will officiate.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Milford. Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

Mrs. Buss had been a school librarian. She was born April 26, 1929, in Carrier Mills, the daughter of Frank and Louise Hannel Wallace. Her husband, Lyle Junior Buss, whom she married April 30, 1949, in Kankakee, died Oct. 24, 2008. She was a member of the Milford Christian Church. She was a life member of the Illinois Congress of Parents and Teachers.

Surviving are one daughter, Linda Lendi of Munster, Ind.; two sons and one daughter-in-law, John and Joan Buss of Schererville, Ind., Timothy Buss of Manteno; five grandchildren and three great-granddaughters; and one sister, Carol Leconte of Jacksonville, Fla.

One brother is deceased.

Please sign her guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.