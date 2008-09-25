Jack Richard Bass, 60, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of Harvey and Manteno, died Tuesday (Sept. 23, 2008) at his home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. today until the 7 p.m. services at the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, Indianapolis. Visitation will be be held from 11 a.m. Saturday at the Tullahoma Funeral Home, Tullahoma, Tenn., until the 1 p.m. services.

Burial will be in Cowan Montgomery Cemetery, Cowan, Tenn.

Mr. Bass had worked for Navistar for 37 years as a machinist before retiring in July 2007. He was born Feb. 28, 1948, in Tullahoma, the son of James Henry and Dolas Orene Simmons Bass. He was active in the Peotone Masonic Lodge 636, Order of Eastern Star Dorcas Chapter 5 in Manteno and the Manteno Sportsmen's Club.

Surviving are his wife of 42 years, the former Beverly Jean Blank; two daughters and sons-in-law, Erin and Brian Moniea of Crystal Lake, Kelly and Jeff Parker of Indianapolis; four grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Maria Bass of Tennessee; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ruth and Steve Van Loon of Tennessee; two sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law, Anna Marie and Luke Blank of Bradley, Maureen and Richard Smith of Kankakee, Mike Arbuthnot of Bradley; mother-in-law, Mary Blank of Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his parents, James Henry Bass and Dolas Orene Simmons Bass Murray; one brother, Jerry Wayne Bass; brother-in-law, Jerry Blank; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Brozowski-Arbuthnot.