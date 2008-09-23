Rodger Williamsen

Graveside services for Rodger L. "RL" Williamsen, 88, of Kankakee, were held at 11 a.m. today in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. The Rev. Richard Carpenter officiated. Memorials may be made in his name to the heart fund. He died Friday (Sept. 19, 2008) at the Veterans Medical Center in Danville. Senesac Funeral Home, Kankakee, was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Williamsen had been a civilian employee of the Department of Defense in Washington, D.C., since 1960, retiring in 1989. He was born Jan. 21, 1920, in Kendall County, the son of Louis and Mattie Clarke Williamsen. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Army from 1940 to 1960. He was of the Roman Catholic faith. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his wife, the former Iona B. Coopers, of Oakland, whom he married July 1, 1949, in Chicago; one daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Russel Carpenter of Oakland; two grandchildren, Richard and Louis Carpenter; and one sister, Marjorie Jackson of Shorewood.

One brother-in-law, Karl Jackson, is deceased.