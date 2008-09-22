Death notice and coming services 09-21-08

<strong>DEATH NOTICES</strong>

Edward Baber, 66, of Bourbonnais, died Thursday (Sept. 18, 2008) at Riverside Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.

Roberta E. Barnhart, 72, of Bradley, formerly of Aroma Park, died Friday (Sept. 19, 2008) at Bradley Royale Health Care Center. Arrangements are pending at the Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Hershel Fleming, 78, of Milford, died Friday (Sept. 19, 2008) at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.

Charles Wallerich, 85, of Manteno, died Friday (Sept. 19, 2008) at his home. Visitation is tentatively set from 4 p.m. Thursday until the 7 p.m. funeral service. Arrangements are by the Brown Funeral Home in Manteno.

Jewel Wasser, 84, of Kankakee, died Friday (Sept. 19, 2008) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. Visitation is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 10 with services Oct. 11. Arrangements are by the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee.

Kenneth A. Whitten, 79, of Valparaiso, Ind., died Friday (Sept. 19, 2008) at Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

<strong>COMING SERVICES</strong>

Monday, Sept. 22

Mary Barragree, 11 a.m. Segur-Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka

Howard Brandau, 11 a.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee

William Ebbeson, 10 a.m. Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th Lane, St. John, Ind.

Betty Lane, 1 p.m. Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee

Robert Mahood, 11:30 a.m. Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, Oak Lawn

Ashton Morris, 7 p.m. R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Braidwood Chapel

Paul Nelson, 10 a.m. Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes

James Raymond, 11 a.m. St. George Catholic Church

<strong>PAST SERVICES</strong>

A funeral Mass for Barbara A. Arvia, 56, of Manteno, was celebrated Sept. 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. Father Albert Heidecke officiated. Ms. Arvia died Sept. 17, 2008. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery, Manteno. Pallbearers were Jay Casarotto, Greg Marzec, Zach Christensen, Timothy Morgan, Brett Shearer and Martin Arrivo.

Private services for Victoria Barbara Harris, 92, of Bradley, were held Sept. 19 at the Bradley Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. The Rev. John Antczak officiated. Mrs. Harris died Sept. 16, 2008. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Pallbearers were Larry Tusinski, Ron Thornton, and Eric and David Grumish.

Funeral services for Donald R. Kraft, 93, of Kankakee, were held Sept. 19 at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. The Rev. Lance Hurley officiated. Mr. Kraft died Sept. 14, 2008. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Bob and Jason Meltzer, Mike Doyle, Scott Devore, Roxanne Kemp and David Johnson.