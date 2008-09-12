Death notices, coming and past services 9-12-08

<strong>* CHANGE IN SERVICES</strong>

Funeral services for <strong>Viola Flora Penicook</strong>, 98, of Piper City, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Presbyterian Church in Piper City, not at 2 p.m. in Brenton Cemetery, as previously reported in The Daily Journal. The Rev. Alan Cheney will officiate. Burial will be in Brenton Cemetery, Piper City. Reilly-Redenius Funeral Home, Piper City, is in charge of arrangements. She died Tuesday (Sept. 9, 2008).

<strong>* DEATH NOTICES</strong>

<strong>Genevieve G. Dazey,</strong> 90, of Watseka, died Wednesday (Sept. 10, 2008) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Arrangements are pending at the Segur-Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Helen Thompson,</strong> 83, of Watseka, died Thursday (Sept. 11, 2008) at Watseka Rehab & Health Care Center. Arrangements are pending at the Segur-Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

<strong>Lois J. Tjarks,</strong> 81, of Bourbonnais, died today (Sept. 12, 2008) at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>* COMING SERVICES</strong>

<strong>Saturday, Sept. 13</strong>

<strong>Dorothy Earley,</strong> 10 a.m. Immaculate Conception Church

<strong>Lois Holstein,</strong> 1 p.m. Senesac Funeral Home, Kankakee

<strong>Viola Penicook,</strong> 2:30 p.m. Presbyterian Church, Piper City

<strong>Myrtle Roach,</strong> 11 a.m. Redenius Funeral Home, Gilman

<strong>Shirley Smith,</strong> 9:30 a.m. Immaculate Conception Church, Streator

<strong>Sunday, Sept. 14</strong>

<strong>David Gauger,</strong> 1-3 p.m. AMVETS Hall, Beecher

<strong>* PAST SERVICES</strong>

A funeral Mass for <strong>Harold L. Emling</strong>, 82, of Herscher, was celebrated Sept. 11 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Herscher. The Revs. Mike Pennock and Ronald Hart co-officiated. Mr. Emling died Sept. 7, 2008. Burial was in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Herscher. Pallbearers were Tammy Beck, Tony, Amber and David Emling, Eric Mackey and Dan Hoffman.