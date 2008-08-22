Marvin Dennis

Visitation for Marvin J. "Red" Dennis, 81, of Gilman, will be from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Gowen-Smith Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Tenn.

Graveside services will be follow at 11 a.m. in Hazel Cemetery, Bell Buckle, Tenn. Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice. He died Tuesday (Aug. 19, 2008) at Gilman Nursing Center. Local arrangements are by the Segur-Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

Mr. Dennis was a welder at Barber Greene in Aurora for 18 years. He was born June 16, 1927, in Bell Buckle, Tenn., the son of Robert and Ruth Wilson Dennis. His wife, the former Geneva Carr, whom he married April 20, 1951, in Crown Point, Ind., died Dec. 22, 1999. He was a member of the Aurora Moose Lodge, enjoyed working with his hands and loved telling jokes.

Surviving are one daughter, Judy (Joe) Orland of Watseka; one son, David (Cassandra) Dennis of North Aurora; one stepson, William (Betty) Richardson of Huntsville, Ala.; eight grandchildren, Luke Orland of Chicago, Anna Orland of St. Louis, Mo., Michael and Heather Orland of Watseka, David, Rindy, Ryan and Allesandra Dennis, all of North Aurora; one stepgrandson, Bill Richardson Jr. of Dothan, Ala.; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.

Deceased are his parents and one brother.

