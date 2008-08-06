Anthony Mucha

Visitation for Anthony John Mucha, 87, of Beecher, formerly of Roseland, will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th Street (U.S. Route 30, three blocks east of Western Avenue) Chicago Heights, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. He died Sunday (Aug. 3, 2008) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.

Mr. Mucha retired in 1983 after 34 years of service as a millwright for Inland Steel Company in Indiana Harbor. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II.

Surviving are two sisters, Catherine Albano and Helen Vuich; three brothers, Edward Mucha, Walter Mucha and John Mucha; and 16 nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his wife, the former Theresa Gottardo (Dec. 12, 2007); his parents, Anthony and Frances Panek Mucha; and one sister, Stella Mateya.