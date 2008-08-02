Margaret Hailstone -- Limestone

Margaret A. Hailstone, 85, of Limestone, formerly of Bradley, died Thursday (July 31, 2008) at her home, where she resided for six years with her daughter, Christine Schultz and son-in-law, Roger Schultz. There will be no visitation or services. Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Hailstone worked as an X-ray technician for 40 years at Provena St. Mary's Hospital. She was born July 30, 1923, in Aurora, the daughter of Thomas Ruby and Margaret McMorrow Jennings. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family and being with the people she loved.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Woneta Hailstone of Rochester, N.Y.; one daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Roger Schultz of Limestone; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and one brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Sue Jennings of Aurora.

Deceased are her husband, Kenneth Hailstone; her parents; one sister, Mary Brewbaker; and two brothers, John and Charles Jennings.

