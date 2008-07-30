Edward Marvel

Edward H. "Bucky" Marvel, 66, of Momence, died Monday (July 28, 2008) at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday until the noon services at the Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. The Rev. Dan Hessling will officiate. Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

Mr. Marvel was a roofer. He was born Oct. 18, 1941, in Chicago Heights, the son of Atherton and Ruth Sherwood Marvel. He was a member of Roofers Union Local 11 and enjoyed rebuilding old cars.

Surviving are his wife, the former Dolores "Dottie" Toth, of Momence, whom he married Jan. 13, 1992, in Kankakee; one son, James Marvel of Chebanse; one daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Bill Kendziorek of Kankakee; one stepdaughter, Alisa Vojvoda of Hammond, Ind.; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His parents are deceased.

