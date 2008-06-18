Susan Tetter

Visitation for Susan C. Tetter, 65, of Kankakee, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Deacon Ronald Gagnon will officiate.

Burial will be in Skyline Memorial Cemetery, Monee. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley. She died Tuesday (June 17, 2008) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital.

Mrs. Tetter had been a telemarketer. She had been a telemarketer for West at home and on eBay. She was born March 20, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Lester and Corinne Michelsen Reeg. Her husband, Donald Tetter, whom she married April 20, 1961, in Kankakee, died Sept. 19, 2005. She was a member of GoldWing Riders of America and enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband. She also enjoyed reading, going to flea markets and craft shows, working puzzles and reading poems.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Laura Tetter of Bradley, David and Jaylene Tetter of Kankakee; two daughters and one son-in-law, Carmella Tetter of Herscher, Donna and Brian Hess of Kankakee; four grandchildren; and one sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Melvin Roth of Ottawa.

Deceased are her parents and one granddaughter, Christine Tetter.

Please sign her guestbook at <a href="http://funeralquestions.com/obits/schreffler/memorial.asp?listing_id=109829">schrefflerfuneralhome.com</a>.