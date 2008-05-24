Robert Zobel Sr. -- Bradley

Robert W. Zobel Sr., 90, of Bradley, formerly a lifelong resident of Joliet, died Monday (May 19, 2008). Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 28, at the Freitag Funeral Home, Wilmington. A funeral Mass will follow at noon at St. Rose Catholic Church, Wilmington.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Mr. Zobel retired from the G.M.&O. Railroad in Joliet as a switchman, after more than 40 years of service. He was born Nov. 23, 1917, in Joliet, the son of Michael Sr. and Catherine Pedigrew Zobel. His wife, the former Margaret K. McCarley, whom he married Sept. 6, 1941, in Joliet, died Feb. 24, 2007. He was a former member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Joliet, and the Brotherhood of Railroad Workers.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Robert W. Jr. and Sharon Zobel of Arizona; two daughters and one son-in-law, Mary Wolcott of Manhattan, Judith and Michael Quigley of Symerton; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, George and Lillice Zobel; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four brothers, Michael, William, Donald and Edward Zobel; two sisters, one an infant and Catherine McCullam; one granddaughter, Tammy Zobel Mundy; and one son-in-law, James Wolcott.

