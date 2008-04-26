Nicky Fenimore -- Momence

Nicky K. Fenimore, 56, of Momence, died Wednesday (April 23, 2008) at his home. Cremation rites were accorded by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Crematory, west Kankakee. Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Saturday until the memorial service at 7 p.m. at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno. Pastor Calvin Summerville will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Mr. Fenimore was a truck driver. Years ago he owned his own business, Nick's Lock & Key, in Park Forest. He was born April 21, 1952, in Montgomery, Ala., the son of Bert and Ernesteen Wheeler Fenimore. He was a talented artist and was a graduate of Bloom High School in Chicago Heights.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Adam and Elizabeth Fenimore of Mason, Ohio, Ryan Fenimore of Chicago Heights; his children's mother, Sharon Calabria of Manteno; his mother, Ernesteen Pascarella of Balknob, Ark.; three sisters, Karin Odom of Odelle, Karla Hernandez of Cedar Lake, Ind., Jennifer Hain of Raytown, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his father and one brother, Brett Fenimore.

