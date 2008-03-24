Margaret Hiatt -- Kankakee

Visitation for Margaret Hiatt, 89, of Kankakee, will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the 11 a.m. services at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. The Rev. Steven Goodin will officiate.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. Memorials may be made to Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac. She died Friday (March 21, 2008) at Evenglow Lodge.

Mrs. Hiatt had worked in the dietary department at Riverside Medical Center for 22 years. After retiring, she did volunteer work at the hospital. She was born March 24, 1918, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of William H. and Anna Hinnenkamp Carel. Her husband, Gordon Hiatt, whom she married Nov. 14, 1942, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, died Oct. 12, 2006. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she was a former Sunday school teacher. She was a former member of the Holly Twig at Riverside Medical Center.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, D. Gordon and Jeannette Hiatt of Kankakee; one daughter and son-in-law, Carel A. and Gary Kime of Clifton; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are two brothers, William H. Carel and Clarence Carel, who died while serving in the military during World War II.

