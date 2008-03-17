Joseph Wronski -- Manteno

Joseph M. Wronski, 83, of Manteno, died Saturday (March 15, 2008) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Brown Funeral Home, Manteno. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manteno, where he was a member. The Rev. Al Heidecke will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Manteno. Memorials may be made to the family wishes.

Mr. Wronski was a carpenter. He was born Aug. 11, 1924, in Chicago, the son of Stanley and Michaelanna Wronski. His wife, Marian E. Wronski, whom he married June 29, 1946, is deceased. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II and a member of the Manteno American Legion Post 755 and a lifetime member of the VFW.

Surviving are one son, Frank Joseph Wronski of Orland Park; one son-in-law, Charles Spoo of Bradley; and two grandchildren.

Deceased are one daughter, Theresa Spoo; two brothers, John and Frank; and one sister, Sophie.

