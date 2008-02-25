Durl Speckman -- Chebanse

Visitation for Durl Arthur Speckman, 79, of Chebanse, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, and from 10 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, until the 11 a.m. funeral service. The Rev. Kene Whybrew will officiate.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, where he was a member. He died Saturday (Feb. 23, 2008) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital.

Mr. Speckman was a farmer, sold real estate for Speckman Realty, delivered auto parts for Christiansen Auto Parts in Kankakee and worked at Rabideau Grain in Kankakee. He was born May 7, 1928, in Clifton, the son of Arthur and Mayme Behm Speckman. He served during the Korean conflict in the U.S. Army. He was a former member of the Irwin Lions Club and a former board member of the Eastern Illinois Power Co-Op. He enjoyed reading the paper, was a Chicago Cubs fan and loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, the former Doris May Balgeman, whom he married Feb. 12, 1955, in Herscher; three daughters and one son-in-law, Gloria Strehlow of Brookfield, Wis., Anita Speckman of Chebanse, Laura and Michael Corbett of St. Anne; three sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Vickie Speckman of Aptos, Calif., Joel and Sue Speckman of Elburn, Kevin and Kristen Speckman of Chebanse; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson; one brother and sister-in-law, Arlen and Janice Speckman of Kankakee; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Eldon and Ruth Balgeman of Kankakee; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Alvin Berger of Herscher, Ellen and Hugo Hasz of Pataskala, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his parents, one son-in-law, Mark Strehlow; and two brothers-in-law, Gerhardt Balgeman and Elmer Berger.

Please sign his guestbook at <a href="http://www.knappfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.html">knappfuneralhomes.com.</a> (Pd.)