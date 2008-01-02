Edda Middleton -- Crescent City

Edda M. Middleton, 74, of Crescent City, died Monday (Dec. 31, 2007) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Segur-Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Crescent City, where she was a member. The Revs. Dennis Scoville and William J. Hughes will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Crescent City. Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home, Iroquois Memorial Hospice, or to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Middleton was a loan officer with Iroquois Federal for 29 years. She was born June 10, 1933, in Watseka, the daughter of Emil and Martha Bohlmann Janssen.

Surviving are her husband, Verdell Middleton, whom she married Sept. 6, 1980, in Crescent City; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Kevin and Carol Middleton of Toledo, Ohio; one stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Sharon and Dave Shafer of McHenry; four stepgrandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Werner and Holly Janssen of Crescent City; and several nieces and nephews.

One stepgrandchild is deceased.

