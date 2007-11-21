Jerry Foster -- Watseka

Visitation for Jerry J. Foster, 75, of Watseka, will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Segur-Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka, and from 10 a.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church, Watseka, until the 11 a.m. service. Revs. Paul Copeland and Tom McCann will officiate.

Burial will be in GAR Cemetery, Watseka. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Watseka, where he was a member; or to the donor's choice. He died Monday (Nov. 19, 2007) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, Watseka.

Mr. Foster was a truck driver for Grace and Minute Maid for 42 years. He had formerly worked in phosphate mining in Florida. He was born March 19, 1932, in Leesburg, Fla., the son of James L. and Lillie Blank Foster. He had served in the National Guard. He enjoyed working with scrap metal.

Surviving are his wife, the former Beverly Hall, whom he married Dec. 19, 1980, in Watseka; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Gordon and Gina Foster of Soperton, Ga., Jay Foster of Watseka; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Doug Garnto of Dublin, Ga., Kayleen and Shane Martin of Watseka; two stepsons and one stepdaughter-in-law, Carey Hall of Bourbonnais, Edward and Marlene Hall of Watseka; one stepdaughter and stepson-in-law, Karen and Gil Wetzel of Watseka; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

