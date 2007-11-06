Nicholson Sr., Robert

Robert Nicholson Sr. -- St. Anne

Visitation for Robert Nicholson Sr., 57, of St. Anne, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service, at the Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Anne Catholic Church. Rev. James Fanale will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Anne Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family wishes. He died Sunday (Nov. 4, 2007) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee.

Mr. Nicholson was a self-employed auto mechanic. He was born March 23, 1950, in Chicago Heights, the son of Robert and Josephine Stasko Nicholson. He was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed fishing, race car driving, watching basketball (Spurs) on television, and working on cars.

Surviving are his wife, the former Cindy LaFond, whom he married May 21, 1979, in Kankakee; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Buddy and Kristy Nicholson, Jack Nicholson, and Zeke Nicholson, all of St. Anne; four daughters and one son-in-law, Candy and Arnold Torres, Josie Sirois, Annie Nicholson, and Crystal Causey, all of St. Anne; seven grandchildren; and four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Judy and Don Abrassart of St. Anne, Gloria Rigney of Gilbert, Ariz., Sharon and Pat Fenton of Richland Center, Wis., and Geraldine and Larry Zirkle of Apache Junction, Ariz.

Deceased are his parents and one daughter, Carolyn Jo.

