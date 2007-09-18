Daily Obituary List 9-18-07

DEATH NOTICES

George R. Ingalls, 77, a lifelong resident of Kankakee, died Monday (Sept. 17, 2007) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Steven F. Taylor, 42, of Las Vegas, formerly of Kankakee, died Sept. 10, 2007 at his home. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. Thursday until the 11 a.m. services at the W.W. Holt Funeral Home, 175 W. 159th St., Harvey.

COMING SERVICES

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Elizabeth Ark, 11 a.m. Reilly-Redenius Funeral Home, Piper City

Ralph Baker, 11 a.m. Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee

Georgina Walker, 6 p.m. Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City

PAST SERVICES

Services for Thomas S. Hanlon, 87, of Gilman, formerly of Crescent City, were held Sept. 15 at the Redenius Funeral Home, Gilman. Joe Hughes officiated. Mr. Hanlon died Sept. 12, 2007. Burial was in Wenger Cemetery, Gilman. Pallbearers were Edward Dill, Jesse and Tammi Campos, Kristi Ishmiel, Tricia Mueller, Susie Offill, Jessica Trammell and Debbie Patterson.

Services for Alvin J. Rudin, 79, of Hoopeston, formerly of Cissna Park, were held Sept. 16 at the Apostolic Christian Church, Cissna Park. Mr. Rudin died Sept. 13, 2007. Burial, with military graveside rites by the Cissna Park American Legion Post 527, was in Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brian, Corey and Grant Rudin, Daniel and Tyler Knapp, Brent Blume and Tim Leman.