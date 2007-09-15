Pfeifer, Robert

Robert Pfeifer -- Gardner

Visitation for Robert L. Pfeifer, 80, of Gardner, will be from 9 a.m. Monday until the 11 a.m. services at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes, Braidwood Chapel. Rev. Jan Chandler will officiate.

Burial will be in Goodfarm Cemetery, Gardner. Memorials in his name may be made to the Good Shepherd Manor, P.O. Box 260, Momence, IL 60954 or to the Church of Hope in Gardner, where he was a member. He died Thursday (Sept. 13, 2007) at his home.

Mr. Pfeifer was a truck driver for Tri-Oil in Gardner for nearly 40 years. He was born Oct. 10, 1926, in Goodfarm Township. His wife, the former Irene Clover, whom he married Nov. 26, 1950, in Gardner, is deceased. He enjoyed gardening and doing volunteer work.

Surviving are one daughter, Gina Pfeifer of Burr Ridge; one son, John Pfeifer of Momence; his mother, Aleila (Neth) Pfeifer of Morris; one brother and sister-in-law, Donald Sr. and Doris Pfeifer of Coal City; two sisters-in-law, Blanche Zettel and Dorothy (Dale) Treasure, both of Gardner; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his father, Lloyd Pfeifer; and one brother, William Pfeifer.