Burns, John

John Burns -- Dwight

Visitation for John M. Burns, 87, of Dwight, will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a 4:45 p.m. rosary service, at the Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dwight, where he was a member. Rev. James Rickey will officiate.

Burial, with military rites by the American Legion Post 486 and VFW Post 2608, will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight. He died Monday (Sept. 10, 2007) at Good Samaritan Hospital, Flanagan.

Mr. Burns was a self-employed farmer all his life in Dwight. He was born Sept. 1, 1920, in Dwight, the son of Patrick and Mary Leach Burns. His wife, the former Gladys Campbell, whom he married Nov. 11, 1951, in Dwight, died May 28, 2005. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II.

Surviving are two nieces, Patricia (Wayne) Koplin of Peru, Margaret (Kenneth) Hauger of Plano; one sister-in-law, Margaret Burns of Dwight; five grandnieces, one grandnephew, and two great-grandnieces.

Deceased are three brothers, Leo, Cyril, and James Burns; and three sisters, Mary and Agnes Burns, and Ellen Redmond.