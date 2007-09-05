LaMontagne, Philip jb/bt

Philip LaMontagne -- Bradley

Visitation for Philip C. LaMontagne, 95, of Bradley, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Joliet. Memorials may be made to the Passionist Monastery in Chicago. He died Sunday (Sept. 2, 2007) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee.

Mr. LaMontagne was retired from Larimer & O'Connor and was a former secretary/manager of the Knights of Columbus building in Kankakee for many years. He was born April 14, 1912, in Kankakee, the son of Philip and Anna Zopf LaMontagne. His first wife, the former Doreen LeBeau, whom he married May 1, 1937, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee, died in 1942. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley and the Knights of Columbus. He was a former member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Choir. He enjoyed music and singing.

Surviving are his wife, the former Ann Koenig, whom he married July 14, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley; two sons and one daughter-in-law, James LaMontagne of Marysville, Wash., Richard and Mary LaMontagne of Olney, Md.; one daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Steven Dauer of Mt. Prospect; 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are one brother, Joseph LaMontagne; one sister, Esther Regnier; two half sisters, Hilda O'Hara and Margaret LaGesse; and four half brothers, Rev. Cornelius McGraw, C.P., John McGraw, Harry McGraw, and Emmett McGraw.

