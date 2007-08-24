O'Bryan, Ruth

Ruth O'Bryan -- Momence

Ruth I. O'Bryan, 83, of Momence, died Thursday (Aug. 23, 2007) at ManorCare Health Services in Kankakee. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Cotter Funeral Home, Momence, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Rev. Bruce Salter will officiate.

Burial will be in Momence Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to Catholic Charities.

Mrs. O'Bryan had been a ward secretary at the Ludeman Center in Park Forest. She was born May 31, 1924, in Belvidere, the daughter of Victor C. and Marjorie L. Rice Burton. Her first husband, William E. Butterworth, whom she married in 1944, in San Diego, Calif., died March 1, 1955. Her second husband, Joseph L. O'Bryan, whom she married July 2, 1978, in Park Forest, died March 11, 2007. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Peotone. She enjoyed canoeing, crafts, and making Raggedy Ann dolls.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Victor and Sandra Butterworth of Momence; two daughters and sons-in-law, Carrie and Michael Collopy of Chicago Heights, Chris and Tim Kleber of Buffalo, Ind.; three stepsons and two stepdaughters-in-law, Bob and Mary O'Bryan of Warrenville, Joseph P. O'Bryan of Austin, Texas, John and Juraci O'Bryan of Stamford, Conn.; four stepdaughters and three stepsons-in-law, Dorothy and Scott Davidson of Aurora, Agnes O'Bryan and John Russell of Woodridge, Loretta and Jeff Jacuboski, and Lucille O'Bryan, all of Atlanta, Ga.; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Bill Ralph of Austin, Texas.

One sister is deceased.