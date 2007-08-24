Norwood Sr., Willie cb

Willie Norwood Sr. -- Chebanse

Visitation for Willie Carl Norwood Sr., 74, of Chebanse, will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 10 a.m. services at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Kankakee. Rev. Howard Wills Sr. will officiate.

Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee. Mr. Norwood died Saturday (Aug. 18, 2007) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee. Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee, is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Norwood was a conductor on the Illinois Central Railroad, retiring after 43 years of service. He was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Jackson, Miss., the son of Willie Carl and Mable Johnson Norwood. His wife, the former Eunice Robinson, whom he married April 16, 1948, in Jackson, is deceased. He was a member of Greater New Hope Baptist Church, where he served on the Usher Board for many years.

Surviving are five sons and four daughters-in-law, Willie and Carolyn Norwood, Roger and Florine Norwood, all of Jackson, Carl Ray Norwood of Watseka, Cedric and Achele Norwood of Chicago, Stanley and Janet Norwood of Gainesville, Fla.; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Marilyn and Thomas Kimble of Waynesville, Mo., Rita and Rev. Ray Sanders of New Bern, N.C., Jean and Robert Lawrence of Chebanse, Joann Norwood of Kankakee; 31 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Idella Frazier of Kankakee; one brother-in-law, Jimmy (Lenell) Robinson of Jackson; and three special friends.

One son, John Henry Norwood, is deceased.

