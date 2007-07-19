Fortin, Dorothy

Dorothy Fortin -- Watseka

Visitation for Dorothy Mae Fortin, 88, of Watseka, will be from 4 p.m. Saturday until the 7 p.m. memorial service at the Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne. Rev. Ron Murphy will officiate.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Iroquois County. She died Wednesday (July 18, 2007) at the Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care.

Mrs. Fortin retired after 20 years as an employee of Riverside Medical Center. She was born Feb. 5, 1919, in Colfax, the daughter of Edward and Margaret Miner Lavoie. Her husband, Vernal Fortin, whom she married April 25, 1937, in Beaverville, died Oct. 1, 1980.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, John and Mary Fortin of Fruitland Park, Fla., Garry Fortin and Janis Howard of Watseka; one son-in-law, Ben Reichert of Martinton; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Deceased are one daughter, Florence "Cookie" Reichert; two brothers, Earnest and John Lavoie; and two sisters, Etta Reichert and Mildred Wasmer.

