Mc Dermott, Monica

Monica Mc Dermott -- Chicago

Monica Mc Dermott, 91, of Chicago, formerly of Cullom, died Saturday (May 19, 2007). A funeral Mass was celebrated May 23 at St. Edward Church, Chicago.

Burial was in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society of the Little Flower of St. Theresa, 1313 Frontage Road, Darien, IL 60561.

She was a member of the St. Anne Sodality.

Surviving are one son, James (Spring); two grandchildren, James (Michelle) and Christine (Michael) Thrasher; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her parents, James and Gertrude Koerner; one brother, James; and one sister, Yvonne.

