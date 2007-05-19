Arseneau, Arlene

Arlene Arseneau -- Beaverville

Arlene Arseneau, 61, of Beaverville, died Friday (May 18, 2007) at her home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, with a 7:45 p.m. wake service. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville. Rev. Robert Coleman will officiate.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, the American Cancer Society, Restoration of St. Mary's Church or to the family wishes.

Mrs. Arseneau was a deputy clerk for the Iroquois County Assessment office for 20 years. She was born June 28, 1945, in Watseka, the daughter of Lloyd and Luida Miller Yates. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Beaverville. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, shopping, traveling and doing anything with her grandkids. She was active in the Lion's Club.

Surviving are her husband, Ray Arseneau, whom she married Nov. 14, 1964, in Watseka; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Marsha and Dave Hubert of Martinton, Rhonda Arseneau of Kankakee, Madonna and Jim Kiifner of Kentland, Ind.; four grandchildren, Tyler and Jessica Hubert of Martinton, William and Lucas Kiifner of Kentland; her father of Watseka; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Shirley and Tom Zabel of Watseka, Loydene and Michael Phares of Marshall, Connie Munsterman of Danville; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Jim and Gayle Yates, Danny and Janien Yates, and Glen Yates, all of Watseka; several nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Verilda Arseneau of Kankakee.

Her mother is deceased.

