Local news Briefs

BEECHER

Sale registration due

The deadline to register for the Beecher Chamber of Commerce annual Garage Sale Days is June 6.

Applications for the June 15-16 sale are available at the Beecher Village Hall, Beecher Dollar Store Plus or R.L. Reising Chevrolet.

Registration costs $10 and includes a yard sign and advertising placement on the map of sale locations.

For information, call the Village Hall at (708) 946-2261.

PEOTONE

Benefit planned

A benefit will be held on May 19 by the Peotone Fire Department for Peotone firefighter and Riverside paramedic Mick Courtney and family. Courtney, his wife, Becky, and three daughters lost their home in a fire in February.

Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Will County Fairgrounds atrium, 710 South West Street.

Entertainment will be provided by local band Detour. There will also be a raffle for prizes.

The cost is $15 per person. For ticket information call Riverside Ambulance from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., (815) 935-4359.

EXTENSION

Gardening workshop set

The University of Illinois Extension, Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners, extend an invitation to attend the next gardening workshop of the season at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Ford-Iroquois Extension office, 912 W. Seminary Ave. in Onarga.

"Using Tropical Plants to add WOW to your Garden" will help you learn about available plants, how to use them in gardens and containers, and how to care for these beauties through the winter. Greg Stack, horticulture educator, will be the presenter for this distance-delivery teleconference.

The workshop is free of charge and open to anyone interested in learning more about gardening. Preregistration is requested by contacting the Ford-Iroquois Extension Unit in Onarga at (815) 268-4051.

Telenet scheduled

University of Illinois Extension, Ford-Iroquois Unit, is pleased to offer a teleconference focusing on "TIF Districts" scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. May 24. This presentation will be held at the Ford-Iroquois Extension office, 912 W. Seminary Ave. in Onarga.

This free workshop is the final segment in a continuing telenet series for local government officials at the county, township and municipal levels. Two hours of continuing education credit is offered to those in attendance who are participating in the Certified County Officials program.

For more information or to preregister, call (815) 268-4051, or visit the office in Onarga.