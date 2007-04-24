Goodrich, Joan

Joan Goodrich -- Kankakee

A memorial service for Joan "JoJo" S. Goodrich, 70, of Kankakee, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Kankakee, where she was a member. Pastor Edward Hedding will officiate.

Cremation rites will be accorded by the Kankakee County Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley. She died Sunday (April 22, 2007) at her home.

She was born Sept. 1, 1936, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ulis and Hazel Mitchell Walker. She enjoyed church and playing cards.

Surviving are her husband, Wayne Goodrich, whom she married June 14, 1954, at Central Christian Church, Kankakee; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Wayne and Kim Goodrich of Fort Collins, Colo., Dana and Missy Goodrich of Kankakee, James Goodrich of Bourbonnais; two daughters and sons-in-law, Diana and Tom Elroy of St. Anne, Dawn and Keith Wilson of Kankakee; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Janet and Bob McCarty of Bourbonnais, Lois and Ted Wheeler of Kankakee, Jackie Milk of Watseka; and two brothers and one sister-in-law, John and Rita Walker of Elkhart, Ind., and Jim Walker of Mandeville, Ind.

Deceased are her parents; one son, Larry Goodrich; one grandson, Grant Goodrich; and two great-grandsons, Johnathan and Daniel Elroy.

Please sign her guestbook at kankakeecountycremationsociety.com.