Daily Obituary List for 3-29-2007

<hr />

Frank Bretveld -- St. Anne

Frank Bretveld, 86, of St. Anne, died Wednesday (March 28, 2007) at Riverside Medical Center. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne, and from 10 a.m. Saturday at First Reformed Church of Wichert until the 11 a.m. funeral services. Rev. Gerald Norman will officiate.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Wichert. Memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship.

Mr. Bretveld was a retired gladiolus farmer. He was born March 8, 1921, in Sibley, Iowa, the son of Bernard and Fannie VanDyke Bretveld. He was a past member of the Kankakee County Board and a member of the Gladioli Growers Association. He was named Farmer of the Year in 1980. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1945. He was a member of First Reformed Church of Wichert, where he was a Sunday school teacher for many years, catechism teacher, deacon, elder and served on the building committee.

Surviving are his wife, the former Sadie Romein, whom he married Sept. 3, 1941, in Wichert; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Bennett Bretveld of Momence, Rodney and Julianne Bretveld of Bradley; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Tim Tobey of Preston, Wash.; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; one sister and brother-in-law, Harriet and Bob Roland of St. Charles; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Albert and Esther Bretveld of St. Anne, and Ruth Bretveld of Alsip.

Deceased are three brothers, Henry, Dick and Bernard Bretveld; and one daughter-in-law, Sylvia Bretveld.

Please sign his guestbook at clancygernon.com.

<hr />

Frances Corruthers -- St. Anne

Visitation for Frances Corruthers, 88, of St. Anne, will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Union Baptist Church in Hopkins Park. Rev. Louis Barnes will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. She died Sunday (March 25, 2007) at Provena St. Mary's Hospital. Arrangements are by Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.

Mrs. Corruthers was born Dec. 18, 1918, in Bobo, Miss., the daughter of Leon and Bertha Hooks. Her husband is deceased. She was a resident of the area for 47 years. She was a member of Union Baptist Church in Hopkins Park, where she was a member of the Mother's Board and the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Pembroke Senior Citizens and enjoyed cooking.

Surviving are two daughters, Jacqueline Hawkins of Momence, Cynthia Farmer of St. Anne; and three sons and one daughter-in-law, William and Jenny Corruthers of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Ronald Corruthers and Anthony Corruthers, both of Kankakee.

Deceased are one brother and one sister.

<hr />

DEATH NOTICES

Howard Kent, 94, of Bradley, died today (March 29, 2007) at Riverside Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee.

Oline G. Lambert, 87, of Bradley, died today (March 29, 2007) at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee.

COMING SERVICES

Friday, March 30

Cheryl Ephgrave, 7 p.m. Crete United Methodist Church

Charles Faught Jr., 11:30 a.m. Kuiper Funeral Home, 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland, Ind.

Dorothy Schmidt, 10:30 a.m. Fedde-Helfrich Chapel

PAST SERVICES

Services for Faye Annette Bossert, 85, of Reddick, were held March 28 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee. Revs. Bill Dean and Joan Dean officiated. Mrs. Bossert died March 25, 2007. Burial was in Kankakee Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Brian, Jeff, Steve, Pete, Rich and Willie Bossert. Honorary pallbearer was Brad Bossert.

A funeral Mass for Leona B. Worby, 77, of Bourbonnais, was celebrated March 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Rev. Anthony Nugent officiated. Mrs. Worby died March 25, 2007. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ryan and Claire Worby, Adam Benoit, Tom Regnier, Julie Saathoff and William Fager.

<hr />

Alvin Hoogstraat -- Ashkum

Alvin J. Hoogstraat, 76, of Ashkum, died Wednesday (March 28, 2007) at the Edward J. Hines Jr. V.A. Hospital in Hines. Per his request, there will be no visitation or services. A celebration of his life will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 15 at the family's home in Ashkum.

Private burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Arrangements are by the Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

Mr. Hoogstraat owned and operated a drainage and excavating business. He was born Dec. 6, 1930, in rural Gilman, the son of George and Anna Alberts Hoogstraat. His childhood was spent in the Chebanse area. He graduated from Chebanse High School. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Ashkum, where he taught Sunday school. He served during the Korean conflict in the U.S. Army and was a member of VFW Post 2131 of Clifton. He was a past member of the Town Board of Ashkum and past president of the Central Unit 4 Music Boosters. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, NASCAR, wildlife and gardening.

Surviving are his wife, the former Arlene L. Dau, whom he married Sept. 1, 1956, at the Lutheran Church in Bonfield; one daughter, Kathy (Bill) Long of Watseka; two sons, Kurt Hoogstraat (Jon Kessler) of Elk Grove Village, Kris (Mendy) Hoogstraat of Ashkum; and nine grandchildren.

Please sign his guestbook at redeniusfuneralhomes.com.

<hr />

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) -- Kirk Osborn, a lead defense attorney in the Duke lacrosse sexual assault case, died early Sunday, a fellow defense attorney in the case said. He was 64.

Osborn had a massive heart attack on Friday and died shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, attorney Joe Cheshire said.

Osborn represented Reade Seligmann, one of three Duke lacrosse players charged in the case stemming from a dancer's allegation she was sexually assaulted at a team party. The players were originally indicted on charges of rape, sexual offense and kidnapping, but Durham District Attorney Mike Nifong dropped the rape charges in December after the accuser changed a key detail in her story.

All three have steadfastly maintained their innocence.

"We will never forget Kirk and his sacrifices for Reade and for justice," Seligmann's family said in a statement. "He is an example of what a lawyer should be."

Actions by Osborn in the case included pointing to phone records and security camera images showing Seligmann would have been nearly a mile away from the Durham house at the time the woman said he was taking part in the attack.

Osborn also filed a motion to have Nifong removed from the case, arguing that Nifong went after the lacrosse players to win votes.

In January, Nifong asked the state attorney general's office to take over the investigation after the state bar charged Nifong with several ethics violations tied to his conduct in the lacrosse case.

<hr />

Nancy McClellan -- Braidwood

Nancy Spiezio McClellan, 78, of Braidwood, died Tuesday (March 27, 2007) at Embassy Care Center in Wilmington, where she had been a resident for the past several years. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at R.W. Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd., Braidwood Chapel, and from 9:30 a.m. Monday until the procession to Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Rev. Danilo Soriano will officiate.

Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington.

Mrs. McClellan was formerly employed at the Grinchuck Pants Factory in Braidwood for 27 years. She was born July 14, 1928, in Braidwood, the daughter of Anton and Mary Cinotto Spiezio. Her husband, Marion H. "Mack" McClellan Sr., is deceased. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood and enjoyed playing bingo and visiting friends.

Surviving are one son, Marion McClellan Jr. of Conneticut; one granddaughter, Amanda Beth McClellan; one sister, Rose Maland of Coal City; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are two sisters, Marie Crichton and Lucille Favero; and one brother, Joseph P. Spiezio.

<hr />

Rosetta Tolle -- Kankakee

Visitation for Rosetta "Fern" Tolle, 90, of Kankakee, will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Herscher United Methodist Church. Rev. Scott Baird will officiate.

Burial will be in Elderidgeville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the Lacon United Methodist Church, where she was a member. She died Sunday (March 25, 2007) at Miller Center. Arrangements are by the Herscher Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes.

Mrs. Tolle was a homemaker. She was born Dec. 21, 1916, in Buckingham, the daughter of A. Raymond and Alice Overright Clark. Her husband, Delbert Tolle, whom she married Dec. 21, 1941, died Jan. 6, 1995. She was a longtime member of the Lacon United Methodist Church in Lacon, and affiliated with the Herscher United Methodist Church. She lived in Lacon for over 50 years and in Kankakee County since 1996. She enjoyed embroidery and reading.

Surviving are one sister and brother-in-law, Doris Noffke of Herscher and Warren Cochran of Herscher; one aunt, Lila Bunnell of Manteno; one cousin, Lester Overright of Manteno; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are two infant daughters; two sisters, Leora Hendrix and Beulah Cochran; and two brothers-in-law, Marwood Hendrix and Walter Noffke.

Please sign her guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhome.com. (Pd.)