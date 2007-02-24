Perry, Kevin

Kevin Perry -- Chicago

Kevin Perry, 48, of Chicago, and brother of a Kankakee resident, died Feb. 13, 2007 from cancer. Services were held Feb. 23 at Gatlings Funeral Home, Chicago.

Burial was in Burr Oak Cemetery.

Mr. Perry worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 10 years. He was born June 4, 1958, in Chicago, the son of Frankie Lee Perry and Alonzo Thomas. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he became a sharpshooter and rifleman. With those skills he became a military policeman. He attended Pembroke Elementary schools and was a graduate of St. Anne Community High School. He attended Devry University, where he received his associates degree in accounting. He enjoyed life, baseball, billiards, bowling and shooting darts.

Surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Orie and Aurelia Perry of Hazel Crest, Marshall and Jean Perry of Bartlett; five sisters, Daphne Thomas of Chicago, Francene Perry of Kankakee, Alett Perry of Chicago, Cleatus and Patrice Hays of Lithonia, Ga., Seva Perry of Decatur, Ga.; one son, Kevin Ivan Perry; and special friend, Martisha Stewart.

Deceased are his parents; two brothers, Kenneth Wren and Ivan Perry; and three aunts, Doris Clotee Aaron, Mary Jean Morris, and Dorothy Mae Aaron.