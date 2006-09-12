Reagan, Joy

Joy Reagan -- Aroma Park

Joy Reagan, 61, of Aroma Park, died Friday (Sept. 8, 2006) at her home. Visitation will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Kankakee Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Kankakee, where she was a member. Father Frank Warthan will officiate.

Burial will be in Aroma Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

Ms. Reagan had been an activity therapist for Kankakee State Hospital (Shapiro Developmental Center) for over 30 years. She was born Nov. 22, 1944, the daughter of Dr. Sheldon W. and Maryan Bryan Reagan. She was very active in her church, where she was a member of the Altar Guild and the Women's Auxiliary. She was a volunteer at Riverside Medical Center and for several organizations throughout the Kankakee area. She was also a former village clerk of Aroma Park for 12 years.

Surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, Sheldon W. and Barbara Reagan of Missoula, Mont., Barney and Joan Reagan of Dunnellon, Fla.; one niece, Susan Reagan Randall (John) of Mishawaka, Ind.; three nephews, Scott W. Reagan (Erin) of Missoula, Mont., Dr. Bryan Reagan of Dade City, Fla., Ted K. Reagan of Missoula, Mont.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Her parents are deceased.

