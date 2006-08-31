Gossage, Marshall

Marshall Gossage -- Kankakee

Visitation for Marshall F. "Slim" Gossage, 87, of Kankakee, will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, west Kankakee, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Rev. Graber Tyson will officiate.

Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township. He died Tuesday (Aug. 29, 2006) at Riverside Medical Center.

Mr. Gossage worked as a sheet metal worker in heating and air conditioning. He was born Nov. 11, 1918, in Knoxville, Tenn., the son of John Rufus and Nettie Keener Gossage. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a past member of the Kankakee American Legion Post 85 and the Kankakee VFW Post 2857. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Surviving are his wife, the former Peggy L. Staples, whom he married April 3, 1954, in Joliet; four sons and two daughters-in-law, James Gossage of Kankakee, Charles Gossage of Colorado, David and Becki Gossage of Limestone, Paul and Julie Gossage of Herscher; one daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Glen Dams of Tennessee; and nine grandchildren.

Deceased are three sisters and one brother.

