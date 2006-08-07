May, Clifford

Clifford May -- Sheldon

Clifford A. May, 77, of Sheldon, died Thursday (Aug. 3, 2006), at his home. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Sheldon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home.

Mr. May was born May 24, 1929, in Norris City, the son of Ebert and Martha Cozart May. He enjoyed going to flea markets and doing crossword puzzles.

A special friend, Gina Alsip of Sheldon, survives.

Please sign his guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.