Parks, Ryan

Ryan Christopher Parks, 30, of Bourbonnais, died Thursday (June 29, 2006) at his home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Sunday until the 7 p.m. funeral service at the Bourbonnais Chapel of the Schreffler Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mya Rayn Parks' education.

Mr. Parks was a technical coach at Cigna Healthcare. He was born June 1, 1976, in Clifton, the son of Larry Ronald and Kimberli Ellen Ikeler Parks. He was a 1994 graduate of Donovan High School and attended Kankakee Community College and Illinois State University. He was a member of Aluna Joy's Center of the Sun, where he was a Pleadian Light Worker and a member of Living Out Loud. He enjoyed dancing, being surrounded by friends, swimming, aerobics and traveling.

Surviving are one daughter, Mya Rayn Parks of Kankakee; two sisters, Megan Parks of Donovan, Victoria Crawford of Bourbonnais; eight brothers and three sisters-in-law, Noah David Parks of Bourbonnais, Mason Parks of Donovan, Kenneth Eric Bacon of Chicago, Jonathon David Bacon of Bradley, Donald Jr. and Angie Bacon of Tucson, Ariz., James and Teri Bacon of Bourbonnais, Stephen and Nadine Bacon of Mokena, Steve Williams of Virginia Beach, Va.; his parents, Larry and Mary Jane Parks of Donovan, Kimberli and Donald Dennis Bacon of Bourbonnais; special friend, Amy Anderson of Kankakee; grandparents, Annabelle Delheimer of Bradley, LaDonna Ikeler of West Frankfort; great-grandmother, Verilda Arseneau of Beaverville; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are one sister, Beth Bacon Williams; grandfathers, Ronald Parks and Kenneth Ikeler; and great-grandfather, August Arseneau.

Most of all, his life was about his daughter and spending time with her.

